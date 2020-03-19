Left Menu
Development News Edition

China sets yuan midpoint at weakest since Oct 2019

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 06:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 06:58 IST
China sets yuan midpoint at weakest since Oct 2019

China's central bank on Thursday set its official yuan midpoint at the lowest in nearly five months to reflect sharp gains in the greenback in global markets overnight. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.0522 per dollar prior to the market open, 194 pips, or 0.28%, weaker than the previous fix of 7.0328, and the weakest since Oct. 31, 2019.

The dollar soared across the board, hitting multi-year highs against several major currencies, as companies and investors worried by the coronavirus outbreak rushed to the perceived safety of the U.S. currency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: RSS Gen Sec attends puja praying for mankind's

RSS Sarakaryavah GeneralSecretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Thursday attended aspecial puja praying for health and prosperity of themankind in the wake of the coronavirus outbreakHe attended Gharma Prayaschitta Homa andDhanwantari Homa pray...

Lok Sabha debates Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill

The Lok Sabha on Thursday took up discussion on a bill that seeks to declare the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Jamnagar as an Institution of National Importance. Ayush Minister Shripad Naik moved the Institute of Teaching ...

Indian women's hockey team training on despite COVID-19 pandemic, player eyes Olympics

The COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding, the Indian womens hockey team is going ahead with its plans to resume intense training from next week, with striker Navneet Kaur eying an outing at an Olympics which look doubtful at the moment. The te...

Nirbhaya case: SC dismisses convict Akshay Kumar's plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition by Prez.

Nirbhaya case SC dismisses convict Akshay Kumars plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition by Prez....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020