Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus briefly halts flights to New York

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 01:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 01:08 IST
Coronavirus briefly halts flights to New York

Flights were briefly suspended to New York and Philadelphia on Saturday because of staffing problems caused by the coronavirus, aviation officials said. The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told air traffic controllers to stop all departures to New York's JFK, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports "due to staffing issues." It lifted the order -- which also included airports in the Philadelphia area -- after around 30 minutes.

The airports are "now able to accept arrivals," the FAA said in its updated advisory. It came a day after the FAA said an air traffic controller assigned to JFK airport tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

The illness has claimed 278 lives in the US and infected more than 22,000 people, according to a running tally by Johns Hopkins University..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

12 passengers tested positive for COVID-19 : Indian Railways

Pak suspends all international flights as coronavirus cases jump to 625

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Angola, Eritrea, Uganda confirm first cases as coronavirus spreads in Africa

Angola, Eritrea and Uganda confirmed their first cases of coronavirus, while Mauritius recorded its first death as the virus spreads across Africa despite measures by governments to hold it back. Two male residents who flew back from Portug...

Electoral court postpones Bolivia general election over virus

Bolivias Supreme Electoral Tribunal announced on Saturday it was indefinitely postponing Mays general election due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters were due to head to the polls on May 3 to elect a permanent successor to former president...

Tunisia allocates 2.5 billion dinars ($850 mln) to face effects of coronavirus

Tunisia is allocating 2.5 billion dinars 850 mln to face the economic and social effects of the coronavirus health crisis, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh said on Saturday.Among new measures, the government will delay tax debts, postpone taxe...

Swiss coronavirus cases surge, canton orders seniors to stay home

Switzerland on Saturday reported 6,100 coronavirus infections, 25 more than a day earlier, and 56 deaths, the Swiss health ministry said, as the canton of Ticino that borders hard-hit Italy banned seniors over 65 from leaving their homes to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020