Coronavirus: CREDAI-MCHI converts training facility into quarantine centre

  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:03 IST
CREDAI-MCHI, an apex body for realty firms of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), on Monday said it has converted a municipal training centre into a quarantine facility for over 250 patients because of spread of the coronavirus disease. Separately, Supertech Chairman R K Arora said the company has created a eight-member technical expert team, which can be deployed by the district administration for carrying out sanitisation activities in housing societies at Noida and Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The expenses will be borne by the company, he added.

CREDAI-MCHI said in a statement that it has converted the Municipal Capacity Building and Research Centre (MCMCR) into a quarantine centre which could be used for testing and self-isolation. The 5-storey building has been fitted with latest facilities including 250 beds, spacious rooms, conference rooms for doctors etc, it added. CREDAI MCHI President Nayan Shah said: "The MCMCR facility, which is a municipal training facility, has been transformed into a quarantine centre which will be able to house over 250+ patients." The association is an apex body of real estate developers in MMR consisting of over 1,800 members.

