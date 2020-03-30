London stocks drop on prolong lockdown fears

UK shares slipped on Monday as another wave of stimulus measures failed to calm investors worried by the possibility of a prolonged coronavirus-led shutdown in Britain. The internationally focused FTSE 100 index slipped 1.7%, with shares in aerospace suppliers Rolls-Royce, Meggitt and Senior plunging between 13% and 15% after another bearish call from JPMorgan.

The U.S. bank, which assumes a 38% drop in global air traffic in 2020, cut earnings estimates for the sector, and expects credit rating firms including the S&P to downgrade Rolls-Royce to non-investment grade. Oil majors BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc fell as oil prices tumbled on fears about the economic hit from the pandemic as well as a price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Global stock markets breathed a bit last week amid a brutal selloff as policymakers rolled out unprecedented stimulus measures, but the FTSE 100 is still headed for its worst month in more than three decades with losses of more than 17%. Markets were still not inspired even after China's central bank on Monday unexpectedly cut the reverse repo rate by 20 basis points, the largest in nearly five years.

"I think the markets want to have hope, but the reality is there is still more pain to come in the short-term," said Louise Kernohan, investment director for UK Equities at Aberdeen Standard Investments. Travel stocks have taken a beating, as the fast-spreading coronavirus triggered lockdowns globally, forcing airlines, cruises and travel operators to scramble for cash to survive.

A senior medical officer said on Sunday some lockdown in Britain could last months and only be gradually lifted, raising fears of a deep slump in the economy. The wider travel and leisure index fell 4.4%, with low-cost airline easyJet sliding 9.1% after revealing it had grounded its entire fleet and furloughed cabin crew employees for two months under a government job retention scheme.

"Within each sector, there will be relative winners and relative losers. The investors' job now is to choose the ones that will survive and hopefully will come out stronger after this - based on liquidity and balance sheet," said Aberdeen's Kernohan. The domestically focused midcaps fell 3.8%, led by declines in Cineworld and Dixons Carphone.

Public sector contractor Kier Group fell 3.6% after announcing pay cuts for about 6,500 employees, including executives and board members.

