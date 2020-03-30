Left Menu
Development News Edition

US stocks open higher as markets gird for volatility

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:59 IST
US stocks open higher as markets gird for volatility

Wall Street stocks rose early Monday to open what was expected to be a volatile trading week as markets weighed the economic toll of the coronavirus against emergency government spending. About 30 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was at 21,661.56, up 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to 2,562.47, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.2 percent to 7,591.41. Last week, the Dow experienced its biggest weekly gain since 1931, rallying after a series of blistering routs caused by the shutdown of economic activity in an attempt to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Those gains have sparked speculation over whether the market has bottomed out, a discussion that depends on how investors assess the risk of a lengthy shuttering of the US economy. On Sunday, US President Donald Trump extended emergency coronavirus restrictions until April 30. Trump had previously discussed a goal of restarting the US economy by mid-April.

A note from IHS Markit Monday significantly lowered its forecast for the US economy, projecting a contraction of 5.4 percent in 2020. "The risks remain overwhelmingly on the downside and further downgrades are almost assured," IHS said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators

Banks across the euro zone are tearing up plans to return cash to shareholders at the behest of regulators, instead shoring up reserves as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to tip the world into a deep recession. As measures to fight the p...

HC directs JK authorities to ensure proper shelter to 400 pilgrims stranded at Vaishno Devi shrine due to coronavirus lockdown.

HC directs JK authorities to ensure proper shelter to 400 pilgrims stranded at Vaishno Devi shrine due to coronavirus lockdown....

Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the clock on Olympics

Within hours of Olympic organisers confirming that the rescheduled Games would start on July 23 next year, Tokyos main countdown clock had been reset to show that 479 days remain until the opening ceremony of the sporting event is held. The...

Hospital beds replace astroturf at Welsh rugby stadium

Workers were laying floors and connecting electricity sockets on an expanse of astroturf on Monday as they raced to create a hospital for patients with COVID-19 inside a Welsh professional rugby teams training facility.With the sporting cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020