No extra spectrum needed to maintain network stability, quality: COAI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:11 IST
Telecom operators believe that there is no requirement of additional spectrum to maintain stability and quality of networks amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the spread of coronavirus, industry body COAI said on Wednesday. Recent series of measures, including streaming services switching content to SD and traffic redistribution has led to reduced pressure on networks, the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) said.

"Over the past few days, the industry, in concern with actions coordinated with the Department of Telecom (DoT), has seen a flattening of traffic demand on member’s networks. "Some of these actions relate to streaming services reducing their content from HD to SD, local municipalities working with operators to bring sealed towers back online, some redistribution of traffic on the network, among other things," COAI Director General, Rajan S Mathews said in a statement.

As a result, operators believe there is no present need to request for any additional spectrum, he said. "Based on the present condition of member networks, we believe there is no such present need and operators remain confident the steps they have taken presently can maintain the reliability and quality of their networks and services," Mathews said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented move to contain the spread of coronavirus, shortly after which the Centre said road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period. So far, the pandemic has claimed 38 lives in the country and the number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 1,637 in India.

