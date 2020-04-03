Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks sink as pandemic hits business, oil prices grind higher

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:07 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-European stocks sink as pandemic hits business, oil prices grind higher
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

European stock markets sank on Friday, erasing meagre gains for the week, as more companies flagged a hit to business from the coronavirus pandemic while oil prices extended their previous day's gains on hopes of a global supply cut. With virus-fighting lockdowns raising the risk of a prolonged global downturn, investors continued to seek the safety of the U.S. dollar and government bonds, pushing U.S. Treasury yields near their lowest in three weeks.

With over a million people infected worldwide, there were more signs the pandemic would take a massive toll on economic growth. Morgan Stanley said the U.S. economy will shrink 5.5% in 2020, the steepest drop since 1946, with a huge 38% contraction predicted for the second quarter. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.4% by 0749 GMT, taking MSCI'S All Country World Index down 0.3%.

A number of firms flagged a hit to business from the pandemic, foreshadowing a deeper earnings recession ahead of the reporting season. MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan dipped 0.6% while Japan's Nikkei erased earlier gains to end flat.

U.S. stock futures sank nearly 1 percent. Brent crude futures gained 3.64% to $31.03, extending Thursday's record 24.7% surge , while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 0.83% to $25.11.

Trump said on Thursday he had spoken to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and expects Riyadh and Moscow to cut oil output by as much as 10 million to 15 million barrels, as the two countries signalled willingness to make a deal. Saudi Arabia said it would call an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, state media reported.

The amount cited by Trump would represent an unprecedented cut equal to 10% to 15% of global supply, in output per day terms, a common unit of measurement. However, Trump provided few details, an omission some analysts said was likely intentional, and which they said explained a pullback in prices in the Asian session.

"The reason the price came back down is that these figures are so unbelievable as to make one wonder whether the person saying them understood what he was talking about," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss Group. In early March, talks over production cuts between the two countries collapsed, leading them to start a price war that pushed oil prices to the lowest levels in nearly two decades.

SAFE ASSETS IN DEMAND Investors sought the safety of government bonds. Benchmark U.S. 10-year notes last yielded 0.597%, near a three-week low of 0.563% touched on Thursday.

More evidence of the damage from widespread stay-at-home orders to contain the spread of coronavirus emerged in the United States, with an unprecedented number of workers - 6.6 million - filing jobless claims. Projections released by the U.S. Congressional Budget Office showed gross domestic product would decline by more than 7% in the second quarter as the health crisis takes hold.

The pandemic has claimed more than 52,000 deaths as it further exploded in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy, according to a Reuters tally. Highly rated U.S. corporate bond issuers raised a record $110.502 billion this week, according to Refinitiv IFR data, as firms borrowed cash in fear the coronavirus crisis may soon limit their access to capital markets.

In the currency market, the dollar maintained its firmness against a basket of currencies as investors and companies continued to hoard the world's most liquid currency. The dollar index has risen 1.97% so far this week, even as extreme tightness for greenback since last month eased.

The euro dipped 0.5% to $1.0798 set for five straight days of losses, and at its lowest level since March 25. The yen also stepped back to 108.11 per dollar from Wednesday's two-week high of 106.925. Gold prices extended the previous day's gains on the dire U.S. jobless claims figures, intensifying fears of the coming economic slowdown and driving investors toward the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $1,613.78 per ounce after a 1.28% rise on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Videos

Latest News

Firms signed up to Irish wage subsidy scheme hits 50,000 - minister

Some 50,000 companies have signed up for Irelands coronavirus wage subsidy scheme in its first week in operation, acting Employment Affairs Minister Regina Doherty said on Friday.The state has pledged to pay 70 of wages for workers in strug...

States demand ventilators as feds ration limited supply

Two weeks ago, the Pentagon promised to make as many as 2,000 military ventilators available as the federal government strains to contend with the coronavirus pandemic. As of Wednesday, less than half had been allocated, despite a desperate...

Sterling drops as British firms suffer record slump

Sterling fell 1 on Friday after a record slump among Britains services and manufacturing firms deepened in late March as businesses and households paused activity to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The final composite Purchasing Mana...

COVID-19: ECoR to convert 261 coaches into quarantine facilities

The East Coast Railway ECoR will convert 261 coaches to serve as isolation and quarantine facilities to help fight COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said. This conversion work is being carried out at different coaching depots and worksho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020