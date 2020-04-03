Left Menu
Development News Edition

German bonds supported by coronavirus unease, dire economic data

Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 20:47 IST
German bonds supported by coronavirus unease, dire economic data

Borrowing costs in the euro area were mostly steady to a touch lower on Friday, as bleak news in terms of both the coronavirus outbreak and the economic outlook weighed on investor sentiment and supported higher-rated debt markets. Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday with more than 52,000 deaths as the pandemic further exploded in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy.

In a fresh reminder of the havoc the outbreak is having on the economy, surveys showed that German services firms shed staff at the fastest rate in almost 23 years in March and Italy's service sector shrank at the fastest rate in more than 22 years. In Italy, the IHS Markit Business Activity Index for services dived to 17.4 from 52.1 in February, way below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction.

While yields on high-rated bonds in Germany held lower after the data, peripheral bond yields and their spreads over euro zone benchmark issuer Germany came under some pressure. "Certainly from the price action we can see the market wasn’t expecting the data to be quite this bad, although for now the reaction has been localised to Italy," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

"Poor data is becoming the new norm, but seeing a 1-handle PMI is still alarming and demonstrates how this contraction is greater than for the GFC (global financial crisis)." Italy's 10-year bond yield was 4 basis points higher on the day at 1.53%, while the gap over German Bund yields stood at 194 bps versus 184 bps late on Thursday.

Germany's 10-year bond yield was unchanged in late trade at -0.44%, holding well below highs hit last month at -0.14%. "With regard to Bunds, the ECB's depo rate increasingly appears to be acting as a floor for the 10-year yield and the central bank’s ample bond purchases are effectively capping it," analysts at UniCredit said in a note, referring to the European Central Bank's -0.50% deposit rate.

"Key rate cuts, QE (quantitative easing), fiscal packages and an express slowdown in economic activity should all be largely absorbed by core bond markets by now." A key market gauge of euro zone inflation expectations rose above 1% for the first time in almost a month, but fell to around 0.97% in later trading.

Data in the United States was also dire, with the economy ending an historic 113 straight months of employment growth as employers slashed 701,000 jobs last month. Even that will not fully reflect the carnage being inflicted by the virus outbreak, analysts said. Markets were also focused on what action the euro zone will take next to buffer economies from the pandemic.

Euro zone states that need aid from the bloc's bailout fund to tackle the outbreak should get it quickly but first receive visits from officials proposing policies like during the euro zone crisis, Germany's finance minister said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Belgium defend decision to prematurely end professional season

Belgian football defended its decision to end the season in a call with UEFA on Friday after the governing body threatened countries that do not attempt to complete their league campaign with a ban from continental club competition. Belgium...

Controversial Soviet-era statue removed in Prague

Prague authorities on Friday said they had removed a controversial Soviet-era statue, despite protests from Moscow, to make way for a World War II memorial. The Russian embassy on Friday protested the removal of the bronze statue of Soviet ...

Two fresh deaths; 75 cases of COVID-19 in Telangana

Two fresh deaths and 75 positivecases of COVID-19 were recorded in Telangana on Friday as thetoll in the state rose to 11, state Health Minister E RajendersaidThe cumulative number of positive cases in Telangana roseto 229 while the active ...

Mexican president rejects calls to ease Mexico's external debts

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday dismissed calls to ease Mexicos debt obligations with external creditors, saying the country could manage and would continue to meet its commitments.I dont agree with cancelling public...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020