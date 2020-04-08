Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Bank supports Peru to create integrated system for emergency response

Currently, in Peru, each emergency response service has a different assistance telephone number, communication system, and infrastructure.

World Bank | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2020 08:10 IST
World Bank supports Peru to create integrated system for emergency response
The project will integrate Peru’s three main lines of emergency response assistance to the 911 system. Image Credit: www.worldbank.org

The World Bank Board of Directors today approved a US$ 36.3 million loan to create an integrated system for emergency first response in Metropolitan Lima and Callao.

The project, Creation of a Centralized 911 Emergency Response and Information System, includes the construction and implementation of the 911 Center, where the emergency first response service will operate to ensure a more rapid, efficient response. The initiative also includes the creation of an integrated digital platform, which will be linked with National Police Force security cameras, procedural protocols, and a component to supporting capacity building for service operators.

Currently, in Peru, each emergency response service has a different assistance telephone number, communication system, and infrastructure. This makes it confusing for users to identify the service they need, limits coordination between agencies and duplicates response efforts. Additionally, insufficient resources and the large number of malicious calls affect response efficiency and speed. For example, in 2018, nine of every 10 calls to first response services were malicious (nearly 8.3 million calls).

"The World Bank is a key ally of the Peruvian government in its efforts to guarantee better public services for all citizens. To this end, we are collaborating to achieve an efficient integrated emergency first response system that improves the safety, health, and protection of individuals," said the World Bank Director for Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru, Marianne Fay. "The project will also contribute to improving the 100 Hotline service, which provides crucial assistance to women who have suffered violence," she said.

The project will integrate Peru's three main lines of emergency response assistance to the 911 system. These are the emergency hotlines of the National Police Force, the Ministry of Health's Mobile Emergency Care System (Samu) and the Fire Department. These three hotlines receive 90 percent of all emergency calls, which include accidents (traffic, work or home), robberies, fires, harassment, and others. Additionally, it will contribute to strengthening the 100 Hotline of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, which provides assistance with cases of gender-based violence by integrating it into the 911 system and enabling the geolocation of calls.

The 911 Center will centralize the first line of emergency response. Its design and construction will take into account the specific needs of disabled individuals and will follow energy efficiency guidelines to avoid significant environmental impact.

The 911 Center will also have the necessary digital infrastructure, which will include a geolocation system, a data storage system, and an internal telecommunications network, among other services. Additionally, a standardized response protocol will be established to improve coordination among operators. The National Telecommunications Program of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications will implement the project.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

French firm Total's arm invests Rs 3.7K cr to form JV with Adani Group

Study reveals nanotechnology to develop new treatment for endometriosis

US repatriates 1,300 Americans from India; several developing cold feet at last moment: Official

Norway to ease curbs 'little by little' after coronavirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aviation post-COVID 19: Hard time ahead of getting people back on planes

The sweeping travel restrictions have largely brought international travel to a halt and domestic travel is also facing a huge number of cancellations as billions of people are ordered to stay inside their homes as part of strict lock-downs...

All party meeting - Blocking dialogue not culture of Bengal, Mamata needs to speak up

If that happens, history will record it as the dark age of Bengal....

Videos

Latest News

Tottenham issue warning after Mourinho and players seen training

Tottenham Hotspur have reminded players of their responsibilities during Britains coronavirus lockdown after pictures and video on social media emerged of manager Jose Mourinho and several members of his squad that appeared to show them flo...

15 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 343

15 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan, taking the total count of coronavirus cases in the state to 343, said the State Health Department on Tuesday.Of the 15 new cases, 12 were in contact with persons who recently attende...

Yelich: 50-50 chance MLB is played in 2020

While Major League Baseball and the players union are exploring various avenues for starting the delayed season, at least one superstar isnt convinced the season will be held at all. Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich told WEEI R...

French footballers strike deal to reduce wages

Footballers and clubs in Frances top two leagues have reached a non-binding agreement over a temporary pay cut during the coronavirus crisis, the national players union UNFP has said. We approved the recommendation this morning, UNFP presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020