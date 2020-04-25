Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha CM discusses measures to bring back students from Kota

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 18:27 IST
Maha CM discusses measures to bring back students from Kota
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has discussed modalities to bring back students from the state stuck in Kota, a coaching hub, due to coronavirus- induced lockdown with his Rajasthan counterpart Ashok Gehlot. Thackeray and Gehlot also discussed various measures to check the spread of the coronavirus in their respective states over the phone on Friday, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) tweeted on Saturday.

"Both the CMs also discussed arrangements made for the students from Maharashtra in Kota. Both the states are collectively working on modalities to ensure that these students return to Maharashtra," it said. Congress is one of the constituents in the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra. The Congress is also in power in Rajasthan.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had said that about 2000 students from Maharashtra are stranded in Kota. "Students from different parts of the country live in Kota while studying for competitive exams. There are 2000 students from Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath sent 250 buses to bring 7500 students from his state back home," Chavan had stated in his letter addressed to Thackeray.

At least 13,000 students from Uttar Pradesh, 2,800 from Madhya Pradesh, and 350 from Gujarat had already reached their home towns from Kota, which is known for its coaching centers to prepare students for competitive exams, in the last few days, a Rajasthan government official had said on Friday. Nearly 1,400 students from Haryana and Assam left Kota on Friday morning for their home towns by buses arranged by their respective state governments.

Over 50 students from the Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Diu had left for home in three buses on Thursday noon and more than 250 students from Rajasthan had left for their respective home districts till Thursday night.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Petition to return Johnny Depp close to 200,000

Song Hye-Kyo looks young at 38, which food helped her to reduce weight?

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

One Piece Chapter 978 to deal with Flying Six, Chapter 979 again on break

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

To raise funds, Anderson auctions shirt, bat and wicket

England pace great James Anderson has decided to auction his autographed shirt, bat and a wicket from the last Test that he played in Cape Town to help raise funds for the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Anderson wrote W...

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly sets up COVID-19 control room

The Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly has set up a COVID-19 control room at the assembly secretariat here to help the stranded people across the country due to the nationwide lockdown. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a video conferen...

Boeing pulls out of $4.2 billion deal for Embraer's commercial jet unit

Boeing Co on Saturday said it had canceled a 4.2 billion deal to buy the commercial jets division of Embraer, unraveling years of work on what the Brazilian planemaker expected to be a transformative move. Boeings statement confirmed a Reut...

Nepal observes 2015 quake anniversary amid coronavirus lockdown

Nepal marked the fifth anniversary of the 2015 Gorkha earthquake on Saturday with officials taking stock of remaining reconstruction works even as Prime Minister K P Oli blamed the novel coronavirus outbreak for delaying restoration efforts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020