High schoolers return in Palestinian territories

PTI | Gaza City | Updated: 30-05-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 30-05-2020 16:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Students are returning to high schools in the Palestinian territories for the first time in two months for final exams. The Education Ministry said Saturday that 78,400 12th-graders are taking the exams in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Schools have been closed since March as part of Palestinian efforts to contain the coronavirus. In Gaza, police and paramedics took students' temperatures as they entered, and the students sat spaced apart in classrooms.

The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, has reported more than 380 confirmed cases of the virus, including two deaths. Authorities have reported 61 cases and one death in Gaza, which has been under an Israeli and Egyptian blockade since the Islamic militant group Hamas seized power in 2007. All the cases in Gaza have been detected inside quarantine facilities housing returnees from abroad.

