Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie "Into the Wild," removing an object that drew hundreds of fans and sightseers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2020 10:28 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: British actor Ian Holm dies at 88; Dutch soccer players boycott TV show and more
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Into the Wild' bus removed from Alaska trail for safety concerns

The "Into the Wild" bus is no longer in the wild. Alaska officials on Thursday airlifted from a remote trail outside Denali National Park the wrecked bus made famous by the 1996 book and 2007 movie "Into the Wild," removing an object that drew hundreds of fans and sightseers.

Live gigs in Britain are back - but you'll need a car

There won't be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment is rolling out a series of gigs across the UK where fans can be together to get their fix of live events from the safety of their own designated area. Known for staging A list music stars' concerts and festivals such as Wireless and Reading and Leeds, Live Nation says artists just want to get back on stage and they hope 'Utilita Life From The Drive-In' will be a way they can do just that.

Vera Lynn, the voice of hope in wartime Britain, dies at 103

Vera Lynn, the singer who became a symbol of hope in Britain during World War Two and again during the coronavirus pandemic with her song "We'll Meet Again", died at the age of 103 on Thursday. Known as the Forces' Sweetheart, Lynn struck a chord with soldiers fighting overseas and with the public back home through her performances and records, including "The White Cliffs of Dover".

After backlash, AMC says it will require masks at all U.S. theaters

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said Friday it will require guests to wear face masks at all of its U.S. movie theaters when they reopen in July, a reversal of a policy from a day earlier that prompted a swift backlash. Regal Cinemas, owned by Cineworld Group Plc, also said it would mandate masks for employees and customers to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

British actor Ian Holm dies at 88

British actor Ian Holm, best known for his roles in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy and "Alien", has died aged 88, the Guardian newspaper said on Friday. The actor, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance in the 1981 film "Chariots of Fire" , had died from a Parkinson's related illness, the paper said.

Dutch soccer players boycott TV show over Black Pete remarks

The Dutch men's and women's national football team players said on Friday they would no longer grant interviews to a popular TV show due to remarks made by a commentator mocking an anti-racism protester. In a statement first published on Twitter by men's team captain Virgil van Dijk, the players said they would no longer speak with the Veronica Inside program after the host compared a prominent Dutch black activist to "Black Pete".

