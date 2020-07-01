Left Menu
Prof Sanjay Dwivedi appointed DG, IIMC

Professor Sanjay Dwivedi was on Wednesday appointed as the Director General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here, according to a Personnel Ministry order. K S Dhatwalia, Principal Director General in the Press Information Bureau, has been holding the additional charge of the post of DG, IIMC since June 1, 2019, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | 01-07-2020
Professor Sanjay Dwivedi on Wednesday appointed as the Director-General of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) here, according to a Personnel Ministry order. Dwivedi is at present Acting Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, Bhopal.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the DG, IIMC on direct recruitment basis for a period of three years, the order said. The post of the head of one of the premier institute of journalism and mass communication was lying vacant for over a year. K S Dhatwalia, Principal Director-General in the Press Information Bureau, has been holding the additional charge of the post of DG, IIMC since June 1, 2019, officials said. Candidates were shortlisted for the post of DG, IIMC on the basis of applications received in response to an advertisement issued last year, they said.

Professor Dwivedi was on the top in a panel of three candidates shortlisted for the post and later sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, the officials said. Dwivedi has over 14 years of experience as a journalist in print, electronic, and online media. He has served in prestigious media houses such as Dainik Bhaskar, Haribhumi, Navbharat, Swedesh, Info India Dot Com, and G-24, the first satellite channel of Chhatisgarh. He joined MCNUJC in 2009 and served as Head of Department and Registrar of the University.

