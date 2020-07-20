Prof Krishnan takes charge as Director of IIM-Bangalore

Professor Rishikesha T Krishnan took charge as Director of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore on Monday following the superannuation of Professor G Raghuram

Professor Krishnan had served as Director of IIMIndore and is known as a thought leader on the management of innovation, IIM-B said in a statement

Expressing his pleasure over the appointment of ProfKrishnan, Devi Shetty, chairperson, the board of governors, IIMBangalore, said, "As a well-regarded faculty member of IIM-Band a proven administrator during his term as Director of IIMIndore, Professor R T Krishnan combines academic and administrative excellence. Under his leadership, IIM Bangalore is sure to set impressive standards in innovation and technology." Professor Krishnan said, "It is an extraordinary privilege to lead India's best management institution, IIMBangalore, at this most challenging time when there is an opportunity to re-define management education." Emphasizing that an important priority for IIM-B is to further enhance impact, he listed multiple platforms, such as engaged digital learning through MOOCs and the outstanding research capabilities of its faculty that can enable the school to achieve its vision. PTI GMS SSPTI PTI