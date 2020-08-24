Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Mamata appeals to PM to postpone JEE, NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the JEE and NEET exams due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, saying lives of students should not be put at risk by taking such "unilateral and bureaucratic decisions".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-08-2020 21:22 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 21:22 IST
COVID-19: Mamata appeals to PM to postpone JEE, NEET exams

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the JEE and NEET exams due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, saying lives of students should not be put at risk by taking such "unilateral and bureaucratic decisions". Aspirants sit for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for admission to premier engineering colleges and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses.

The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.

"In our last video conference with you, I had presented my views against the UGC guidelines that had mandated completion of the terminal examinations in university/colleges across the country by the end of September, 2020," she said in a letter to the prime minister. "My point was that human lives should not be put in jeopardy during this pandemic period by taking such unilateral and bureaucratic decisions," she said.

Stating that students are assets of the country, she said, the decision by the Union Education Ministry to conduct exams in September is "risky". "I would, therefore, appeal to you to kindly get the enormous health risk involved in such steps assessed. The central government must not make a decision by which the students feel upset and also ensure that students are not deprived of the opportunity to take the examination.

"I am sure that you will appreciate the point and postpone the examinations until the situation is conducive. It is our duty as elders to ensure a safe public environment for all our students in the country," she wrote. Banerjee earlier in the day in a series of tweets had appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the prestigious examinations until the situation is conducive again.

The Supreme Court had dismissed a plea seeking the postponement of JEE (Main) April, 2020 and NEET (Undergraduate) examinations, which are scheduled to be held in September amid a spurt in COVID-19 cases, saying precious year of students "cannot be wasted" and "life has to go on". On Friday, the Education Ministry officials had said that the JEE (Main) and the NEET-UG will be conducted in September as scheduled.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TikTok to fight Trump over his pending order to ban its app

Video app TikTok said it will wage a legal fight against the Trump administrations efforts to ban the popular, Chinese-owned service over national-security concerns. TikTok, which is owned by Chinas ByteDance, insisted Monday that it is not...

Telcos seek service tax waiver on AGR dues

Telecom operators body COAI has approached the finance ministry seeking waiver of service tax on adjusted gross revenue AGR dues to be paid to the government. The telecom operators have been paying service tax and then GST under the rever...

Myanmar, Japan agree to reopen borders to each other's citizens

Myanmar and Japan have agreed to reopen borders for expatriates and other long-term residents as soon as early September, relaxing travel restrictions that were imposed to stem the spread of COVID-19. Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu K...

New rules for Santa's grotto as trainees prepare for COVID Christmas

Trainee Santas in Britain are learning how to make traditional grottos COVID-safe this year, with festive red velvet masks, spaced seating and a contact-free transfer of gift to child.London entertainment company Ministry of Fun has been ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020