Left Menu
Development News Edition

We respect SC verdict, will talk to VCs: Samant on exams issue

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Friday said the state government respected the Supreme Court's decision in the UGC case, and discussions will be held with vice chancellors for holding final year examinations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 19:42 IST
We respect SC verdict, will talk to VCs: Samant on exams issue

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Friday said the state government respected the Supreme Court's decision in the UGC case, and discussions will be held with vice chancellors for holding final year examinations. The government was thinking of "decentralising" exam venues to tehsil-level, he told reporters.

"The state government respects the verdict of the Supreme Court. I will discuss the issue with vice-chancellors of universities and take further decision," he said. "The state government is closely examining the current situation of COVID-19 in the state as well. We are holding a detailed dialogue with experts to find a solution," he said.

"Even if we hold exams at district level, the number of students appearing will still be unmanageable. We are thinking of decentralising it further to tehsil- or division- level," the minister said. Asked if the Maharashtra government would file a review petition in the apex court, Samant said, "It is under consideration.

"There are some local issues and they vary from one university to another. I will be holding talks with the stake- holders as well to resolve them," Samant said. "The state government will announce fresh dates of exams after the talks. We will give students ample time between the announcement and the date of examination," the minister assured.

Samant also said health of students remains top priority in view of the pandemic. The Supreme Court on Fridaysaid that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30.

The Yuva Sena, youth wing of the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, was one of the petitioners in the SC and had questioned the University Grants Commission's directive to hold examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Upholding the UGC decision to hold final year exams, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said if any state feels they can't conduct exams by that date amid the coronavirus pandemic, they must approach the UGC for new dates.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 terrorists neutralised, one captured in Shopian district encounter: IG

Four terrorists were neutralised and one was captured in Kiloora area of Shopian district on Friday, according to Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police Kashmir. Kumar said that the Shopian police were informed that 4-5 terrorists were in...

New STI policy should capture scope, relevance of rapid changes of last few years: Vardhan

The science, technology and innovation STI ecosystem has undergone rapid transformation in terms of relevance, scope and scale, and a new policy is being formulated to capture these aspects, Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan sai...

Exiled news service started by teen blogger becomes big source of Belarus news

It started five years ago with a music video uploaded by a teenage blogger on YouTube.Now, the Nexta Live channel, with more than 2 million subscribers on the messaging app Telegram, has become one of the main sources of news in Belarus, wh...

Indian Gym's Welfare Federation holds protest against Delhi Govt, LG

Members of Indian Gyms Welfare Federation held a protest on Thursday in Delhi against Kejriwal Government and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for not allowing gyms to re-open in the national capital. Talking to media, the federations presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020