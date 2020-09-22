MP: DAVV's panel gives clean chit to journalism exam paper

After probing the controversial exam paper of its journalism course, Devi Ahilyabai Vishwa Vidyalaya (DAVV) gave it a clean chit, stating that questions asked were within the ambit of the syllabus, an official said on Tuesday. Questions about reservations, the BJP's victory in consecutive elections and people's "trust" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the exam paper of postgraduate journalism course had irked the Congress that demanded cancellation of the same.

The questions were asked in the annual Master of Journalism open-book exams in a paper titled "Analysis of various national and international issues", which was uploaded the DAVV website on September 14. "We sent the question paper to a three-member examination committee for probe. The panel, in its report, said there is no need to change anything in the paper, as all questions are within the ambit of the syllabus," DAVV's examination controller Ashesh Tiwari told PTI.

After approving the probe panel's report, DAVV directed students to submit their answer sheets on the basis of the original question paper in the university, he added. PTI HWP MAS ARU ARU