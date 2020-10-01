Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIT Jodhpur Receives the First NVIDIA DGX A100 AI Supercomputers in India

DGX A100 systems will be accessible to all students at the campus and will facilitate advanced AI Research & Education Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IITJ) today announced the receipt of NVIDIA DGX A100 to be installed at the Central Computing Facility systems for students, from all departments, including the School of AI and Data Science.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:49 IST
IIT Jodhpur Receives the First NVIDIA DGX A100 AI Supercomputers in India

DGX A100 systems will be accessible to all students at the campus and will facilitate advanced AI Research & Education Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Indian Institute of Technology, Jodhpur (IITJ) today announced the receipt of NVIDIA DGX A100 to be installed at the Central Computing Facility systems for students, from all departments, including the School of AI and Data Science. With this, IITJ becomes the first Indian customer & recipient of this industry leading AI Supercomputer. The DGX A100 infrastructure will be combined with every department and curriculum at IIT Jodhpur, with Machine Learning as a major part of it. NVIDIA DGX A100 is the universal system for all AI workloads, offering unprecedented compute density, performance, and flexibility in the world’s first 5 petaFLOPS AI system. NVIDIA DGX A100 features the world’s most advanced accelerator, the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU, enabling enterprises to consolidate training, inference, and analytics into a unified, easy-to-deploy AI infrastructure that includes direct access to NVIDIA AI experts.

IIT Jodhpur has a strong history of fundamental research, focused on Biosciences/Bioengineering, Healthcare, Chemistry, Computer Science & Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Humanities & Social Sciences, Mathematics, Mechanical Engineering, Metallurgical & Materials Engineering, Physics and Smart Healthcare. The addition of DGX A100 systems to the facility will facilitate the 96 projects research projects currently underway at IITJ. Students from the recently launched AI and Data Science curriculum in BTech will be the core users of the machine. The objective of installing DGX A100 is to target and facilitate projects around AI, ML, Computer Vision, IoT, Sensors, Control Systems, Autonomous systems, Cyber Physical Systems, Robotics, Smart Health, Smart Cities, Bioinformatics, Drug Discovery, Data Analysis, and many others. “AI has the potential to solve some of humanity’s greatest and most complex problems. However, with ever increasing big data and the need for faster time to discovery, AI infrastructure is critical to success. NVIDIA’s DGX A100 systems will greatly augment our AI supercomputing Facility and bring to our students & research partners the very best AI technology to help them succeed and be the best in the industry” Prof. Shantanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur.

“The fundamental research IIT Jodhpur is engaged in will help solve the everyday challenges of 1.3 Billion Indians. We congratulate IIT Jodhpur on being our first DGX A100 customer in India and believe that these systems, as part of their AI CoE, will help them find the fastest time to solution in AI Research,” said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, South Asia, NVIDIA. About NVIDIA NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Unemployment marches higher in Europe amid pandemic

Unemployment rose for a fifth straight month in Europe in August amid concern that extensive government support programmes wont be able keep many businesses hit by coronavirus restrictions afloat forever. The jobless rate rose to 8.1 in the...

World leaders, virtual meeting 1.0: Was anybody listening?

In the space of a few minutes, on a prerecorded video filmed thousands of miles from where it was shown, the tech-savvy president of El Salvador captured the two strikingly different sides of this years unprecedented - and virtual - gatheri...

Himalaya Lip Care brings its flagship initiative 'Muskaan' to Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

- In Partnership with NGO Smile Train India, Launches the Campaign Ek Nayi Muskaan on World Smile Day BENGALURU, India, Oct. 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- On the eve of World Smile Day, The Himalaya Drug Company, Indias leading wellness company, r...

Woman's body found stuffed in box in UP's Gorakhpur

The body of an unidentified woman was found stuffed in a box lying in the Maniram area in Uttar Pradeshs Gorakhpur district on Thursday, police said. The police said there was no visible injury marks on the body of the woman, who is beli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020