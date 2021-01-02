Left Menu
Innovation, integrity, inclusion will help build "Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi

Laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur through video conference, the prime minister said the goal of a self-reliant India will be achieved with the help of collaborative, innovative and transformative concepts in management.Noting that technology is reducing distances between regions, Modi said India has brought speedy reforms in the digital connectivity sector in order to cope with changes taking places all over the world.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:15 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said innovation, integrity and inclusion have emerged as the key mantras in the field of management which can help the country achieve the goal of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. Laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur through video conference, the prime minister said the goal of a self-reliant India will be achieved with the help of collaborative, innovative and transformative concepts in management.

Noting that technology is reducing distances between regions, Modi said India has brought speedy reforms in the digital connectivity sector in order to cope with changes taking places all over the world. ''Technologly management is as important as human management,'' he said, adding the country has been able to build substantial capacity over the last decade which was evident during the COVID-19 crisis.

Emphasising that the young generation should take along those lagging behind to ensure inclusive growth, Modi said local products will have global reach with the help of new management concepts and technology. ''Today's start-ups in India are tomorrow's Multi- national Corporations,'' he said, and asked young managers to align their career goals to the aspirations of the country.

The prime minister said IIM Sambalpur will go a long way in giving Odisha a new identity in the field of management education apart from creating tremendous opportunities for the handloom and other sectors in the region..

