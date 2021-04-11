NSUI wins all posts in Sampurnanand Sanskrit University student union polls in UP's Varanasi

The Congress' student wing NSUI on Sunday won all the posts in the student union elections of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Decimating the ABVP, Krishna Mohan Shukla of the NSUI was elected as the president of the students' union, Ajit Kumar Choubey as the vice president, Shivam Choubey as the general secretary and Ashutosh Kumar Mishra as the library minister.

District Youth Congress president Vishwanath Kunwar said the youth has given a befitting reply to the BJP and made it clear that they want a regime change.

