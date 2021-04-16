Kenya: Moi Primary School Nakuru excels in KCPE 2020 exams

Moi Primary School in Nakuru County of Kenya excelled in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education Exams (KCPE) 2021 results on Thursday, according to a report by Kenya News Agency.

Marking a history, all the candidates of the school scored more than passing marks as per the result. Following news of the result, all the teachers, pupils, and parents called for celebration.

The school, which registered 298 candidates, secured the position of highest scores with 427 marks, by Ezra Omwoyo, against 500 followed by leading female candidate, Maureen Nyaboke Lule, scoring impressive 415 marks.

"We are happy with the 2020 group for the performance, it has elevated us to one of the best public schools in Nakuru County," said Carol Njuguna, headteacher of the school.

Njuguna said that excellent results are an outcome of persistent hard work, dedication, and discipline among pupils, and teachers' teamwork.

The results were released by George Magoha, the Education Cabinet Secretary, in Nairobi on Thursday.

Magoha was joined by Mercy Karogo, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

On the reopening of the school Magoha said "school reopening schedule intact but will depend on Covid-19 situation".