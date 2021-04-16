Kenya: Moi Primary School Nakuru excels in KCPE 2020 exams

Kenya: Moi Primary School Nakuru excels in KCPE 2020 examsDevdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 16-04-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2021 15:47 IST
Moi Primary School in Nakuru County of Kenya excelled in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education Exams (KCPE) 2021 results on Thursday, according to a report by Kenya News Agency.
Marking a history, all the candidates of the school scored more than passing marks as per the result. Following news of the result, all the teachers, pupils, and parents called for celebration.
The school, which registered 298 candidates, secured the position of highest scores with 427 marks, by Ezra Omwoyo, against 500 followed by leading female candidate, Maureen Nyaboke Lule, scoring impressive 415 marks.
"We are happy with the 2020 group for the performance, it has elevated us to one of the best public schools in Nakuru County," said Carol Njuguna, headteacher of the school.
Njuguna said that excellent results are an outcome of persistent hard work, dedication, and discipline among pupils, and teachers' teamwork.
The results were released by George Magoha, the Education Cabinet Secretary, in Nairobi on Thursday.
HAPPENING NOW: Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha set to release the #KCPE2020 Examination Results @ExamsCouncil pic.twitter.com/E6TfL8gBuZ— KNEC (@ExamsCouncil) April 15, 2021
Magoha was joined by Mercy Karogo, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).
CS Education Prof George Magoha and CEO knec, Mercy Karogo with documents on 2021 KCPE results moments after Prof Magoha announced the results in Nairobi today. pic.twitter.com/OMw71nu29n— EduMinKenya (@EduMinKenya) April 15, 2021
On the reopening of the school Magoha said "school reopening schedule intact but will depend on Covid-19 situation".
- READ MORE ON:
- KCPE
- Kenya
- Nairobi
- Moi Primary School
- Education
- 2020
- 2021
- George Magoha
- Primary Education Exams
- KNEC
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Ishant should play at least 150 Test matches, says Amit Mishra
IPL 2021: DC look to mix stand-in skipper Pant's flair with coach Ponting's acumen to break trophy drought (Analysis)
Haridwar Kumbh 2021: NMCG develops infrastructure to stop sewage water flowing into Ganga
T Natarajan joins SRH squad ahead of IPL 2021
Jaro Education Announces Its Strategic Collaboration With IIM Kozhikode