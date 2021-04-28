Left Menu

Maha lockdown to be extended by 15 days beyond Apr 30: Tope

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:56 IST
The lockdown in Maharashtra will be extended by another 15 days beyond April 30, state Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday.

He said all members of the cabinet, who participated in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, pitched for such extension.

''It (the lockdown) will be extended by 15 days,'' Tope said.

In view of the alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government on April 4 announced a weekend lockdown and restrictions on the movement of people in the night during the weekdays till April 30.

The government had also clamped other restrictions like the closure of private offices, theatres and salons to curb the unprecedented surge in the cases.

Currently, the weekend lockdown is in force from 8 pm on Fridays and last till 7 am on Mondays.

The state government later directed groceries, vegetable shops and dairies to remain open only for four hours, between 7 am and 11 am, and banned home delivery after 8 pm till May 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

