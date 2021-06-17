Gurgaon varsity joins Cintana Alliance

The NorthCap University in Gurgaon has joined the Cintana Alliance, a global network of institutions working with US-based Arizona State University to build high-quality academic programmes that respond to their countries' economic needs.

Named the most innovative university in the United States by US News and World Report for the past six years and one of the world's most prestigious universities by Times Higher Education, Arizona State University (ASU) is home to the largest engineering college in the United States, an official said. ''In many regions of the world, a quality education is hard to find. Yet, innovative, dynamic, exceptional education can be a catalyst for the kind of social, economic and cultural development that is critical to the future of our global community," said Julia Rosen, vice-president of the global academic initiatives at Arizona State University.

"As a member of the Cintana Alliance, the The NorthCap University (NCU) will work alongside ASU and other institutions from around the world as they collectively support students, faculty and community development,'' he said. Announcing the partnership, Milind Padalkar, Pro Chancellor, the NorthCap University, said, ''We are excited to embark on this new journey with the ASU and Cintana. Our strategic three-way partnership is based on solid collaboration focusing on academics, research and digital transformation.'' PTI GJS RDK

