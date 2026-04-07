Rajnath Singh's Fiery Attack on Mamata Banerjee: Politics and Promises
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress for their politics, alleging corruption and societal division in West Bengal. Singh promised a BJP government would focus on justice and cultural pride, turning Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's house into a tourist destination and attracting global investment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barrackpore | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a scathing critique on West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, accusing them of fostering appeasement politics and corruption.
Addressing an election rally, Singh highlighted issues of societal division, illegal immigration, and inadequate respect for cultural icons like Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay.
He emphasized the BJP's commitment to industrial growth and cultural nationalism, promising transformative changes under a potential BJP-led government in Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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