Burhan Wani's father hoists national flag in Pulwama

Muzaffar Wani, the father of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, hoisted the national flag at a school in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama district as part of Independence Day celebrations Sunday, officials said. Muzaffar Wani, who is a teacher by profession, unfurled the national flag on the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Tral, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-08-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 10:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Muzaffar Wani, the father of slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani, hoisted the national flag at a school in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district as part of Independence Day celebrations Sunday, officials said. Muzaffar Wani, who is a teacher by profession, unfurled the national flag on the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Trail, they said. Burhan Wani's killing in an encounter with security forces in July 2016 in South Kashmir had triggered a massive five-month summer agitation in Kashmir that leftover 100 people dead and thousands injured. As part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the union territory administration has directed all departments including the education department to ensure that flag hoisting is held in all offices on Independence Day.

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

