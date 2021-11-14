Bengal's education, tourism depts win gold at Skoch award

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said school and higher education and tourism departments of her government have secured gold at the Skoch award and congratulated officials for their hard work and dedication. Education minister Bratya Basu also expressed happiness over the achievements and complimented all the stakeholders in the sector, including teachers, officials and students, for their efforts and services to ensure that teaching activities do not get hampered during the COVID-19 pandemic.

''School Education Department and Higher Education Department of GoWB - both have won the prestigious SKOCH GOLD awards. Heartiest congratulations to all officials and members for this remarkable achievement,'' Banerjee wrote on Twitter. The Skoch Award covers the best of efforts in digital, financial and social inclusion.

''Happy to share that the Tourism Department of GoWB has received the esteemed SKOCH GOLD award for transformational performance during #COVID19! Congratulations to all officials and members for your hard work and dedication. Let us keep aiming higher,'' Banerjee also said on the microblogging site. PTI SUS BDC BDC

