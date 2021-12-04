Four entrepreneurs win sponsorship for their business ideas

Four young entrepreneurs won sponsorship up to Rs 1 lakh for their business ideas during an event organised by the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University at one of its campuses here.

''DSEU 100K'', held on Friday, saw 12 shortlisted teams from the DSEU's 15 campuses give their final presentation to jury members Naresh Nagarwal from OEM Dinex and Ankur Saxena from Pyramid IT Consulting Ltd -- both alumni of Guru Nanak Dev DSEU Campus.

''We are proud to see our students exploring their entrepreneurial minds. This is the first of the many events that the university shall hold for the students at DSEU. We are happy to see that our alumni are coming forward to support the students. We thank you for your enthusiastic initiative in helping nurture the entrepreneurial minds of our students,'' said Neharika Vohra, vice- chancellor, Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University.

While Varun Singh who presented the ''Home Automation Solution (Byt Bots)'' won the first rank, the other three ranks were awarded to Manish for ''Cropolly'', Sachin for ''Apna Diploma'' and Vrinda Gupta for ''PenItDown''. ''Moving forward, the four rank holders will receive technical support and guidance from Ankur Saxena and sponsorship up to Rs 1 lakh from Naresh Nagarwal,'' said the university in its statement.

Professor Rihan Khan Suri said being an entrepreneur takes a great deal of risk-taking ability and he is happy to see the students taking a step towards this journey.

''It is heartwarming to see young minds creating new business ideas. At DSEU, we are dedicatedly engaged in creating an ecosystem to help nurture the talent and ideas of our students,'' he added.

