EC cautions Telangana chief secy, orders warning note against 2 officials for poll code violation

The Election Commission (EC) has cautioned the Telangana chief secretary and directed issuance of a warning and displeasure note against two senior officers for violation of the model code of conduct in force for the Legislative Council elections, sources said on Tuesday.

The action by the poll panel came after the two officers from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department issued an order on November 18 enhancing the honorarium and conveyance allowance of the mayors, chairpersons and other members of the urban bodies who, it said, were ''precisely the electoral college for elections to the Telangana Legislative Council.'' The EC considered the issuance of the November 18 order as a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) that is in force in the state since November 9.

Sources said the EC while ''cautioning'' the Telangana chief secretary asked him to ''exercise due care'' in the conduct of ongoing biennial elections ''as expected from the officer of his stature.'' The EC, sources said, also directed the chief secretary to issue a ''formal and recordable warning and displeasure of the Commission to MAUD secretary C Sudarshan Reddy and special secretary Aravind Kumar for clear violation of the MCC.'' The EC had announced the election schedule for the Telangana Legislative Council on November 9 and the notification was issued on November 16.

The election from nine local authorities' constituencies for 12 seats is being held due to retirement of sitting members.

