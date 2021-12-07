Left Menu

EC cautions Telangana chief secy, orders warning note against 2 officials for poll code violation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 07-12-2021 19:07 IST
EC cautions Telangana chief secy, orders warning note against 2 officials for poll code violation
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) has cautioned the Telangana chief secretary and directed issuance of a warning and displeasure note against two senior officers for violation of the model code of conduct in force for the Legislative Council elections, sources said on Tuesday.

The action by the poll panel came after the two officers from the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department issued an order on November 18 enhancing the honorarium and conveyance allowance of the mayors, chairpersons and other members of the urban bodies who, it said, were ''precisely the electoral college for elections to the Telangana Legislative Council.'' The EC considered the issuance of the November 18 order as a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) that is in force in the state since November 9.

Sources said the EC while ''cautioning'' the Telangana chief secretary asked him to ''exercise due care'' in the conduct of ongoing biennial elections ''as expected from the officer of his stature.'' The EC, sources said, also directed the chief secretary to issue a ''formal and recordable warning and displeasure of the Commission to MAUD secretary C Sudarshan Reddy and special secretary Aravind Kumar for clear violation of the MCC.'' The EC had announced the election schedule for the Telangana Legislative Council on November 9 and the notification was issued on November 16.

The election from nine local authorities' constituencies for 12 seats is being held due to retirement of sitting members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement from all ITC Plants in India

Ghodawat Consumer's Snack Food Unit wins 1st prize in Continuous Improvement...

 India
2
Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

Orange, Vodafone discussed but abandoned merger idea last year, BFM TV says

 France
3
Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

Woman gangraped in lodge for 3 days, one arrested: Police

 India
4
Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutions

Tata Power, IIT Madras ink MoU to collaborate on R&D, training, tech solutio...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021