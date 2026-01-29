Left Menu

Trade Talks: India-US Agreement on the Horizon

India and the US are working to finalize a bilateral trade agreement amid high external tariffs and unpredictable global economic conditions. Despite the challenges, Indian exporters are adapting by exploring other markets. The conclusion of these negotiations could reduce trade uncertainties and benefit India's economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 13:36 IST
Trade Talks: India-US Agreement on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United States are nearing the conclusion of a pivotal trade agreement, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26. The ongoing negotiations are expected to wrap up within the year, potentially easing external risks for India amid a volatile global economic climate.

The survey highlights several challenges, including slower growth in major trading partners and tariff-induced disruptions. Indian exports and investor sentiment are affected by intermittent volatility in capital flows. Currently, India faces a significant 50 per cent export tariff on its goods to the US, one of the highest imposed by any nation.

With India-US negotiations in their sixth round, progress is being made despite setbacks like the US increasing tariffs and non-tariff barriers, especially affecting India's export-driven sectors. Indian exporters are showing resilience by shifting focus to alternative markets, ensuring continued growth despite declining exports to the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026