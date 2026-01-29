Trade Talks: India-US Agreement on the Horizon

India and the United States are nearing the conclusion of a pivotal trade agreement, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26. The ongoing negotiations are expected to wrap up within the year, potentially easing external risks for India amid a volatile global economic climate.

The survey highlights several challenges, including slower growth in major trading partners and tariff-induced disruptions. Indian exports and investor sentiment are affected by intermittent volatility in capital flows. Currently, India faces a significant 50 per cent export tariff on its goods to the US, one of the highest imposed by any nation.

With India-US negotiations in their sixth round, progress is being made despite setbacks like the US increasing tariffs and non-tariff barriers, especially affecting India's export-driven sectors. Indian exporters are showing resilience by shifting focus to alternative markets, ensuring continued growth despite declining exports to the US.

