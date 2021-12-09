Krishna Khaitan memorial badminton tournament to be held in January

The 29th Krishna Khaitan Memorial All India Junior Ranking badminton tournament will be held at Tau Devi Lal multipurpose indoor stadium from January 11 to 17.

Express Shuttle Club Trust, under the aegis of Haryana Badminton Association, is organising the event. "Tournament will be played under the following age categories: Under-19 years (boys and girls-singles and doubles). Mixed doubles Under 19 years," a press release issued by organising secretary of the event, Sanjiv Sachdeva, said.

Last date of entries is December 22, qualifying rounds will be held from January 11 to 13 while main draw will be held from January 14 to 17.

It is mandatory for all Badminton Association of India affiliated units/associations to maintain BAI's ID of the participants, Sachdeva said.

