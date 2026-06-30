Koeman's Uncertain Future: The Aftermath of World Cup Exit

Netherlands Coach Ronald Koeman Is Expected To Announce His Resignation In The Coming Days After The Dutch Were Eliminated From The World Cup By Morocco In The First Knockout Round In Mexico On Monday Koeman Refused To Make Any Definite Statement On His Future In The Aftermath Of The Penalty Shootout In Monterrey

Ronald Koeman, coach of the Netherlands national football team, is anticipated to resign soon following the team's elimination from the World Cup after losing to Morocco in the first knockout round on Monday.

In the aftermath of the penalty shootout defeat in Monterrey, Koeman did not confirm his plans, but his uncertain future is underscored by the Dutch media's strong criticism.

Home media lambasted him for neglecting the ‘Dutch school’ of attacking play by adopting a defensive strategy. Fans and analysts alike remain unconvinced, raising speculation about his impending resignation after a lackluster tournament performance.