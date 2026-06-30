India Adjusts Windfall Taxes Amid Shifting Global Oil Prices

India Has Lowered Windfall Taxes On Exports Of Diesel And Aviation Turbine Fuel As Global Oil Prices Ease

India has adjusted its windfall taxes on fuel exports amid decreasing global oil prices, following a government announcement on the new tariff structure.

The duty on diesel exports has been reduced to 8.5 rupees per litre from 14 rupees, while the levy on aviation turbine fuel has been slashed to 7.5 rupees per litre from the previous 12.5 rupees. Conversely, the export duty on petrol has risen to 4 rupees per litre from 1.5 rupees, ensuring a stable domestic supply.

The revised rates will take effect from July 1, aligning with forecasts of lower future oil prices, as cited by economists and analysts. The exemptions for specific regional exports have now been expanded to include Mauritius and Maldives.