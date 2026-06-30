India Gears Up for England T20I After Ireland Setback

Ahead of the challenging five-match series against England, Indian T20I captain Shreyas Iyer stresses the balance between offering opportunities and ensuring confidence for senior players. He reflects on the unexpected series defeat by Ireland and emphasizes the importance of learning from past mistakes to tackle future challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 21:20 IST
India Gears Up for England T20I After Ireland Setback
Team India. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As India prepares to face England in their upcoming T20I series, captain Shreyas Iyer highlights the need for a careful balance between offering chances to new players and maintaining trust in the seasoned ones. Despite a disappointing whitewash against Ireland, Iyer remains optimistic about the team's readiness for the challenging clash.

Discussing the previous series setback, Iyer pointed out Ireland's strategic advantage in understanding local conditions, which caught the world champions off-guard. He acknowledged Ireland's superiority across all departments but reassured that India is better prepared for the English conditions this time.

Iyer, who personally struggled in Ireland with low scores, remains confident in his batting instincts, trusting his performance in practice sessions. He also refrained from confirming the much-anticipated debut of 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, keeping the team's strategy closely guarded.

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