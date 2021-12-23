Left Menu

IGDTUW's Narela campus soon to be ready: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said a new campus of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women IGDTUW will be ready soon in Narela and will accommodate 25000 students. Today Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women is playing an important role in social change along with the development of Delhi and the country, Sisodia said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 22:33 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday said a new campus of the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) will be ready soon in Narela and will accommodate 25000 students. The campus has been built on 50 acres of land, he said. He was speaking at the fourth convocation ceremony of the university.

''Universities of a country play a very important role in its development. Today Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women is playing an important role in social change along with the development of Delhi and the country,'' Sisodia said. He said research plays an important role in the development of any country and encouraged the university to increase its focus on it, assuring all government support in its endeavour.

He also called upon students to focus on research that can make the life of a common man easier. ''I am happy to see that students of IGDTUW have secured good packages from famous companies. But we have to ensure more job providers are created so that county can grow,'' he said. The minister said the varsity has been successful in giving quality education to a number of students and he was happy for it.

"We are trying our best to give quality education to each and every student in Delhi. Seats must be increased in institutions like IGDTUW and we will provide all possible support to the University in doing so,'' he said.

A total of 368 undergraduates, 131 postgraduates, and 13 doctoral degrees were awarded degrees at the convocation. Two Chancellor's gold medals, fourteen Vice Chancellor's gold medals and fourteen silver plaques were given to the toppers of various courses on the occasion. Students who were awarded the degrees have already got placed and are working with various corporate and social sector organisations across the country, according to a statement.

