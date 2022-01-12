Left Menu

Rajasthan minister asks officials to complete 16 under-construction medical colleges in time

Medical Education Minister Parsadi Lal Meena Tuesday asked officials to ensure that the 16 under-construction medical colleges in the state are ready within the stipulated time period. Meena, in a review meeting of the department, said that the hospitals affiliated to the medical colleges should leave no stone unturned to provide better medical facilities to the common man during the Covid pandemic.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-01-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 00:05 IST
Medical Education Minister Parsadi Lal Meena Tuesday asked officials to ensure that the 16 under-construction medical colleges in the state are ready within the stipulated time period. They should be completed by 2023 so that there is no shortage of doctors in the state, he told them, directing the respective principals to monitor the work regularly. Meena, in a review meeting of the department, said that the hospitals affiliated to the medical colleges should leave no stone unturned to provide better medical facilities to the common man during the Covid pandemic. It was informed in the meeting that seven colleges were approved in the first phase, one in the second phase. Of them, medical colleges in Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Churu, Pali and Dungarpur have already been started since 2018, while those in Barmer and Sikar also got started in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

After all the approved medical colleges are started, 30 out of 33 districts of Rajasthan will have a medical college. Opening of medical colleges in the remaining 3 districts of Jalore, Rajsamand and Pratapgarh is also proposed at the central level, according to a release.

