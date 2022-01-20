Don’t go ahead with amendment to IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954: Mamata again urges PM Modi
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again on the proposed amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, insisting that it would create a "fear psychosis" among officers and impact their performance.
In a letter to Modi on the issue for the second time in eight days, Banerjee said the amendment will "destroy" the federal fabric and basic structure of the Constitution.
The Union government has proposed an amendment to the rules, which would enable it to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments.
Banerjee had written to Modi on January 13, urging him not to go ahead with the proposal.
