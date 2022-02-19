Left Menu

Maha: Students in Palghar to get caste certificates in their ashram schools

Students of ashram schools in four tehsils of Maharashtras Palghar district, who used to face difficulty in obtaining their caste certificates, will henceforth get these documents at their schools, an official said on Saturday.This initiative has been taken by the Integrated Tribal Development Project ITDP in Dahanu division.Earlier, local tribal students found it extremely difficult to get their caste certificates required for further education or jobs.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-02-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 12:58 IST
Maha: Students in Palghar to get caste certificates in their ashram schools
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Students of ashram schools in four tehsils of Maharashtra's Palghar district, who used to face difficulty in obtaining their caste certificates, will henceforth get these documents at their schools, an official said on Saturday.

This initiative has been taken by the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) in Dahanu division.

''Earlier, local tribal students found it extremely difficult to get their caste certificates required for further education or jobs. They had to run from pillar to post. But a pilot project was carried out, under which these documents were issued to the students at their ashram school itself. The exercise worked out well and it addressed the issues faced by the students and their parents,'' ITDP project officer and sub-divisional officer (Dahanu) Ashima Mittal said.

''Therefore, we decided to extend the programme. Now, 33 government-run ashram schools in Vasai, Palghar, Dahanu and Talasari tehsils, will be covered under it. Students from Class 8 to 12 will benefit from this,'' she said.

The caste certificates of 6,000 students would be issued in the near future, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022