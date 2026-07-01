Indian Auto Giants Surge Ahead: June 2026 Sales Skyrocket Despite Setbacks

In a significant development, Indian automobile manufacturers have reported strong sales figures for June 2026, fueled by robust domestic demand and increasing export volumes. Maruti Suzuki India Limited led the pack with a record 200,390 units sold, combining 150,150 domestic units, 7,472 units to other OEMs, and a notable 42,768 units for export.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd also posted impressive numbers, announcing total automotive sales of 1,06,207 vehicles for the month, marking a 37% growth overall. This includes a 28% increase within the utility vehicles segment, alongside a striking 125% rise in total exports compared to the previous year.

Hyundai Motor India Limited achieved total monthly sales of 51,335 units, overcoming a temporary production setback. Despite facing a supply chain disruption due to a fire at a supplier's facility, the company swiftly addressed the issue, resuming operations by June 22, 2026, and projecting a recovery of lost production by the second quarter of FY26-27.