Paraguay's Diplomatic Crossroads: Between Taiwan and China
China's foreign ministry stated that Paraguay should align its decisions with its fundamental interests while maintaining ties with Taiwan. Paraguay's Foreign Minister expressed willingness to establish trade relations with China, provided it can retain its diplomatic ties with Taiwan, which China considers a part of its territory.
China has expressed that Paraguay should prioritize decisions aligned with its long-term interests, despite its existing ties with Taiwan and lack of diplomatic relations with China.
In a statement on Wednesday, China's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun emphasized to Paraguay the historical significance of their diplomatic choices, calling for alignment with what they deem as the 'right side of history'.
On the preceding day, Paraguay's Foreign Minister Ruben Ramirez indicated openness to trading with China, conditional upon preserving diplomatic ties with Taiwan — a move complicated by China's territorial claims on Taiwan.
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