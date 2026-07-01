EU & Apple Clash Over Siri AI Availability: Constructive Dialogues Continue

European Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen held a constructive video call with Apple's CEO Tim Cook, discussing shared interests. Apple's Siri AI won't debut in the EU due to privacy concerns. The EU blames Apple for lacking interoperability, while Apple criticizes the Commission's lack of constructive engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | European Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen Had A Constructive Talk With Apples Chief Executive Tim Cook During A Video Call Held On Monday | Updated: 01-07-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 13:04 IST
EU & Apple Clash Over Siri AI Availability: Constructive Dialogues Continue

European Technology Commissioner Henna Virkkunen engaged in a constructive dialogue with Apple's CEO Tim Cook during a video call, a Commission spokesperson disclosed on Wednesday.

The discussion focused on ongoing topics of mutual interest. However, Apple announced its Siri AI will not be available in the EU initially due to concerns over privacy and security.

While Apple accuses the European Commission of failing to engage constructively, the Commission criticizes Apple's inability to develop interoperability to comply with EU standards.

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