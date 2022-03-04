Old pension issue: Govt employees withdraw dharna outside Himachal Assembly

The New Pension Scheme Karamchari Mahasangh has withdrawn its call to gherao the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday.

There is no plan of any protest in Shimla, and the agitation will be intensified after deciding the future course of action, Mahasangh chief Pradeep Thakur stated in a press statement here today.

Earlier, the Mahasangh had planned to continue its dharna outside the state Assembly on Friday too. However, the police removed them from the dharna site on Thursday night.

"What we can expect from that government whose chief minister could not come to talk with the employees," he said.

Hundreds of state government employees had held a protest outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday demanding restoration of the old pension scheme.

Thakur demanded that the state government should restore the old pension scheme in which the entire amount of pension was given by the government.

As per the old scheme, an employee was given 50 per cent of the last basic salary as pension after the retirement, he said.

On the other hand, as per the new scheme, the employees contribute 10 per cent of their salary for pension while the state government contributes 14 per cent, he added. The old pension scheme for government employees was discontinued in the country from April 1, 2004, and the new National Pension Scheme was implemented.

