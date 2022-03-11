VP Naidu visits Sikkim, lays foundation stone for Khangchendzonga State University

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called upon universities to encourage scientific research in traditional knowledge systems such as organic farming and medicinal systems and 'rediscover our intellectual capital' in a systematic way.

Shri Naidu appreciated Sikkim, a leader in organic farming, for having started vocational training on the subject in all its secondary and senior secondary schools, apart from bringing out new primary textbooks with focus on sustainable development.

The Vice President was laying the foundation stone virtually for the Khangchendzonga State University in Sikkim. Shri Naidu, who is on a four-day tour of Mizoram and Sikkim, arrived in Gangtok today.

Stressing on the important role of universities in fast-tracking all-round development, Shri Naidu observed that 'with quality higher education, Sikkim can be a pace setter in making education an important catalyst for sustainable development'.

Shri Naidu said that universities in the region must develop linkages with the industry and local institutions to design innovative solutions to problems that are specific to the region. "In other words, think globally but act locally", he said and urged students to take advantage of the region's natural strengths in eco-tourism, horticulture and handicrafts and strive for excellence.

Noting the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the education sector in India, Shri Naidu said that education cannot remain static and called for innovation and adaptation to the changing market demands.

Observing that the digital component of education would be a permanent feature, Shri Naidu called for democratizing technology to make learning opportunities more accessible and affordable for rural students. He also called upon central and state governments to give a boost to the development of quality digital content in local and regional languages.

Observing that the pandemic has highlighted the importance of physical education, Shri Naidu advised educators and parents to ensure the participation of students in regular physical activities. He added that students must be encouraged to spend some time in the lap of nature.

The Vice President also suggested that 'academic curricula must be constantly updated and upgraded and students must be upskilled to face the new challenges and changing market demands'. Calling for flexibility and dynamism in courses, 'innovation should be the watchword, going forward, especially for higher education', he stressed.

Lauding Sikkim's efforts in higher education, Shri Naidu noted that the state has the highest Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Higher Education at 75.8%. He also appreciated the setting up of the Sikkim Education Reforms Commission (SERC) headed by the Chief Minister to ensure sincere implementation of NEP, 2020. "I compliment the state government for its proactive role in shaping Sikkim as the educational hub in the North East", he said.

Later in the day, the Vice President briefly interacted with a group of students from Sikkim who were recently evacuated from Ukraine. He expressed happiness that the students, who were stranded in the conflict zone, could reach Sikkim safely with the active coordination between the Government of India and the State government.

Later, Shri Naidu unveiled a statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Raj Bhawan, Sikkim in the presence of various officials and dignitaries. Shri Naidu also witnessed performances of folk songs and dances of Sikkim at a cultural event hosted by the Governor of Sikkim.

Governor of Sikkim, Shri Ganga Prasad, Chief Minister of Sikkim, Shri Prem Singh Tamang, Minister, Government of Sikkim, Shri K. N. Lepcha, Minister, Government of Sikkim, Shri B. S. Panth, public representatives, students, professors and other dignitaries participated in the foundation laying ceremony of the KSU.

(With Inputs from PIB)