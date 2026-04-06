Sikkim BJP Marks 47 Years with Statewide Celebrations

The Sikkim unit of the BJP celebrated its 47th foundation day on Monday, hosting events across the state that underscored the party's longstanding presence and growth in the region.

Gatherings at the party's offices in Gangtok, Singtam, Namchi, Geyzing, and Soreng included senior leaders, party workers, and district presidents. The day began with the traditional hoisting of the BJP flag and moved into discussions on organizational expansion and ideological priorities.

A highlight of the celebrations was the felicitation of three BJP candidates who secured unopposed victories in the ongoing municipal elections. The events closed with a renewed commitment from party members to increase the BJP's influence throughout Sikkim.