MIT Art, Design & Technology University organizes Hackathon 2022 to nurture Innovative Ideas for Problem Solutions

PUNE, India, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Art, Design and Technology University under its flagship initiatives MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence, Institution's Innovation Council (IIC), MIT-ID Innovation Programme, the AIC - MITADT Incubator Forum, and CRIEYA, conducted the MIT-ADT University Hackathon 2022 to shortlist the teams that will represent MIT-ADT University at the National Level Smart India Hackathon 2022. Sixty-Six enthusiastic teams participated in this Internal Hackathon on March 22nd, 2022 and presented innovative ideas to overcome the issues faced by Industries, Public & Private Organisations, State & Union Governments and Non-Government Organisations. The hackathon saw a humongous response with 66 groups partaking, out of which 15 ideas were finalized by thorough scrutiny of each idea by 12 esteemed Jury members from domain expertise. The event was graced by the Chief Guest Mr. Yatin Tambe, Founder & Director, Friction Welding Technologies, Pune & Guest of Honour Mr. Uday Deo, Manager, Pimpri Chinchwad Start-up Incubation Centre, India.

The hackathon started with the inaugural ceremony and continued with the presentations, prototype showcase, demos and evaluation rounds. It lasted nearly a day and took the 12 Jury members to evaluate the feasibility on various parameters and scrutinize the results to shortlist the top 15 teams, 9 for hardware and 6 for software editions respectively. Out of these 15 teams, 3 were also chosen as the overall winners of the MIT-ADT University Hackathon 2022. First prize of INR Twenty-Five Thousand was bagged by the team from MIT School of Bioengineering Sciences and Research. The Second prize of INR Fifteen Thousand was bagged by team from MIT Institute of Design and the third prize of INR Ten Thousand was won by team MIT School of Engineering. Mr. Rohan Nighojkar, Tata Consultancy Services, Mr. Sandeep K. Badade, CDK Global, Mr. Vinay Ghule, Principal Financial Group, Mr. Dilip Gadhave, Infosys Limited, Mr. Chandan Gade, Investment Management Professional, Mr. Durvankur Raut, Wipro Ltd., Mr. Sanjiv Singh, Prof. Dhimant Panchal, Dr. Mohit Dubey, Dr. Renu Vyas, Dr. Nachiket Thakur, Prof. Harshit Desai, Dr. Ganesh Pathak, Dr. Virendra Bhojwani, Prof. Ashok Todmal, Dr. Pooja Kulkarni, Prof. Suraj Bhoyar were the jury panel members of the hackathon.

Smart India Hackathon is the world's largest open innovation movement and collaborates with some of the greatest minds in the country. Problem statements on domains like Agriculture, FoodTech, Rural Development, Blockchain & Cybersecurity, Clean & Green Technology, Disaster Management, Heritage & Culture, MedTech / BioTech / HealthTech, Renewable / Sustainable Energy, Robotics and Drones, Smart Automation, Smart Education, Smart Vehicles, Transportation & Logistics, Travel & Tourism are conveyed to the participants. Every group of 6 students is encouraged to come up with innovative answers which help solve the problem. Teams were shortlisted after thorough scrutiny based on the novelty of the idea, complexity, clarity and details in the prescribed format, feasibility, practicability, sustainability, the scale of impact, user experience and potential for future work progression.

Chief Guest, Mr. Yatin Tambe shared his journey as an entrepreneur and encouraged the students to focus on the 'intent' behind every decision. He said that ''Life is nothing, but a problem and living a purposeful life will solve this problem with our unique and innovative approach. Identifying pain areas and giving a solution is what engineers are here for.'' He also motivated the students to take up new challenges and embrace entrepreneurship over the other career options. He shared the mantra of work-life balance through his keynote address. Mr. Uday Deo pointed out that most budding entrepreneurs have innovative ideas, but they do not get a platform to channelise them properly. He deliberately complemented IIC-MITADT University for establishing a well-balanced ecosystem and bringing such ideas to reality. He was exhilarated to see such enthusiastic student groups and noted that having an idea and presenting it to the masses is in fact more gratifying than actually winning. He also lauded the vision and mission of MIT-ADT University in encouraging budding innovators & start-up enthusiasts.

Executive President & Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, MIT Art, Design & Technology University, said, ''Talent of innovation and out-of-the-box thinking is the axiom of today's generation. Youth are now actively involved in the creation of new opportunities, the economic empowerment of vulnerable groups, and better systems, and play a pivotal role in high-quality education. Competitions & platforms like these give wings to these innovative ideas and promote problem-solving in the most efficient way.'' He wished all the teams aspiring to transform their brainstorming into a practical reality. For him, taking part and coming together with such innovative ideas is as good as winning.

Prof. Dr Anant Chakradeo, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, MIT ADT University was happy to see 415+ students participating in the hackathon. He advised, ''Such experiences are life-changing and prepare an individual in identifying and defining problems in the society. This reduces the time needed in formulating new solutions. Getting oneself prepared to face challenges and helping in being independent coincides with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.'' He congratulated all the students for their innovative ideas and wished them luck in winning the Smart India Hackathon 2022. During the Valedictory & Prize Distribution Ceremony, Prof. Dr. Sunita Karad, Director MITCOM & ICT, appreciated the students for participating and challenging themselves to contribute to solving the problems in society in an innovative manner. Technology has greatly aided in increasing access to vast amounts of specifics and has aided in the implementation of innovations that have forever changed our lives. The young mind's imaginative potential, paired with the power of technology, is definitely proving to be a formidable force in the pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals accomplishment. She applauded the intent of the budding technocrats in aiding problem-solving at such a young age.

Prof. Dr. Virendra Bhojwani, President, Institution's Innovation Council (IIC), proposed the vote of thanks. He was amazed by the number of students, especially from the first year, taking part enthusiastically and presenting their innovative ideas. He expressed absolute pleasure in witnessing students of all the diverse institutions of MIT Art, Design & Technology University coming together on a single platform.

Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, Vice President, IIC & Project Director, MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence, delivered a welcome address and assured student participants to mentor them in incubation, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Along with Team IIC-MITADT University, he is confident to promote the spirit of innovation leadership and inquisitiveness to sensitize Gen-Z to consider entrepreneurship & start-ups as a viable career opportunity over the others. He promised more such events for tech enthusiasts in future. He also stressed why it's important to get equipped with exponential technologies like AI, IoT, Data Analytics, Robotics, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, etc. Smart India Hackathon SPOC, Prof. Vilas Khedekar said that a few selected ideas were ready with the prototype and some would be further refined and modified with guidance from the industry veterans & start-up mentors to prepare the budding technocrats for the national level participation. He further reiterated that the Smart India Hackathon's methodology is a self-explanatory and pragmatic approach to learning and problem solving, and student's ability to discover solutions on their own will aid them in their future technical employment. Ms. Smruti Shelke and Ms. Suruchi Bhatt coordinated and compered the MIT-ADT University Hackathon 2022.

Team IIC-MITADT University also organizes Faculty Development Programme on Innovation & Entrepreneurship under MOE's Innovation Cell, AICTE Mentor-Mentee Programme for Mentee Institutes in India from March 24 to 26, 2022.

About MIT-ADT University MAEER's Trust which is known to set strong precedence for the privatization of Engineering education in Maharashtra had taken a first mover's advantage by establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune), in 1983, which continues to remain the flagship institute of the group.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has been established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015). The University commenced its operations successfully from 27th June 2016. The University is a self-financed institution and empowered to award the degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission act, 1956. The University has a unique blend of Art, Design, and Technology as the core of its academics.

Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades: 1. Ranked in Band Excellent for ARIIA 2021 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

2. Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.

3. Conferred with Best University Campus Award by ASSOCHAM, New Delhi 4. Granted with Atal Incubation Centre under ATAL Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India MIT Art, Design and Technology University has been taking a holistic approach towards imparting education wherein the students are being motivated to build a complete winning personality which is ''physically fit, intellectually sharp, mentally alert and spiritually elevated''. The students are being encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation, physical training, spiritual elevation, communication skills, and other personality development programmes. Currently, we have 10,000+ students studying in various schools of higher education under the University viz. Engineering and Technology, Food Technology, Bioengineering, Arts, Design, Marine Engineering, Journalism and Broadcasting, Film and Television, Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal and Instrumental), Teacher Education, and Vedic Sciences.

