Asia Today Research and Media Acknowledged and Felicitated the Winners of Asia Education Summit & Awards 2022

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Asia Today Research & Media organized its Asia Education Summit & Awards 2022 Ceremony with the theme “The New Education Policy will enhance our education system one step more towards immense opportunities” recently at Hotel Taj MG Road, Bangalore, Karnataka. The summit aimed to find the key factors for success in the digital strategy of the schools and to focus on the new policies given by the central govt. towards enhancing the quality of education across the country so that India can create enough opportunities for new graduates. Shri Thawarchand Gehlot (Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka), Shri Basavaraj ShivalingappaHoratti (Hon’ble Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council), Shri Dr. MurugeshRudrappaNirani (Hon’ble Minister of Large & Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka), were present at the event.

On this Education Summit occasion, Shri Thawarchand Gehlot said that “The change in the Education System will make Asia’s future bright; it will give manpower to change into quality only through Education. All the successful top businessmen and leaders are born in India; we give the education to change into transformation. The New Education Policy (NEP) introduced by the government will make students innovative and creative everywhere and open up new opportunities to all upcoming graduates.” “All the World’s Top Successful Leaders are born in India; we give the education for change into transformation: Shri Thawarchand Gehlot” Asia Education Summit & Awards 2022 is the premier international platform dedicated to innovation and creative action in education where top decision-makers share insights with on-the-ground practitioners and collaborate to rethink education. The award recognizes the professional contributions and academic achievement of an individual/organization in the area of education.

The awards were presented to the top institutions and individuals some of them are: - Padma Shri HarekalaHajabba – “Most Admired Education Social Activist of the Year” Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to Be University - “Best University with Excellent Placement and Campus in India” Dr. Manimekalai Mohan – “Best Women Edupreneur of the Year” Oxaliss International School Kallakurichi – “Most Innovative School with Quality Education in Tamil Nadu” Krupanidhi College of Pharmacy – “Best Pharmacy College in India” Thai Moogambigai Polytechnic College – “Best Innovative Polytechnic College in India” MKSSS'S Dr. BhanubenNanavati College of Architecture – “Most Promising Architecture Institute of the Year-Maharashtra” Krupanidhi College of Physiotherapy – “Best Physiotherapy College in India” Remo International College – “Most Promising Aviation College in Southern India” Indian Institute of Fashion Technology – “Top Institute Offering Best Fashion Design Courses in India” Hindustan International School – “Most Trusted School for Imparting Quality Education in Chennai” Vishwa Vidyapeeth Group of School- “Most Innovative School with Academic Excellence in Bangalore-Karnataka” Dr. Rajendra Prasad Central Agricultural University- “Most Promising Agriculture University of the Year” Santiniketan Medical College – “Best Medical College in West Bengal” VPM'S K.G.Joshi College of Arts and N.G Bedekar College of Commerce Autonomous, Thane – “Most Promising Arts and Commerce College for Holistic Education in Thane District Maharashtra” Daly College of Business Management – “Best Emerging Management Institute in Madhya Pradesh” Cathedral Composite Pre-University College and High School – “Best Co-Educational ICSE School in Karnataka” ST. Fernando College of Nursing – “Best Nursing College in West Bengal” Holy Heart School – “Most Admired Public with Excellent Campus in Punjab” Vidya Soudha Public School – “Best ICSE School with Academic Excellence in Karnataka” MAM College of Pharmacy – “Best Emerging Pharmacy College in Karnataka” Vidya Bharathi School – “Most Promising Public School in Chikkamagalure-Karnataka” Shri. ShivalingappaBasappaHoratti Karnataka Public School, Yadahalli - “Most Admired School with Quality Education in Karnataka” Dr. S A Anand – “India's Best Life Transforming Celebrity Coach” Jayoti Vidyapeeth Women's University – “Most Trusted Women's University of the Year-India” Council of Paramedical Science of India, Medinova Training Institute – “Outstanding Paramedical Council and College of the Year” Mauli Group of Institutions College of Engineering and Technology - “Best Technical Institution in Rural India for Academic Excellence” Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidya Mandir – “Best CBSE School with Holistic Education in Karnataka” Prince Academy of Higher Education – “Most Promising School with Holistic Education in North India” National Public School – “Best Emerging School with Quality Education in Bangalore-Karnataka” GD Goenka Public School – “Best Upcoming School with A Progressive Curriculum in Odisha” H.G. International School – “Best Public School with Academic Excellence in Rajasthan” Standard Public School – “Best School with Holistic Education in Bangalore” Bollineni College of Nursing – “Best Nursing College in Andhra Pradesh” Lord Mahavira Nursing College – “Best Nursing College in Himachal Pradesh” Sri Hari Degree College – “Most Promising Degree & PG College in Andhra Pradesh” Dr. C.M Jadhao – “Best Principal of Technical Institution in Rural India” Sri Indu College of Engineering and Technology – “Best Engineering College with Academic Excellence in Telangana” Dr. Musharraf Ahmed Khan – “Most Promising Academician of the Year-Bengaluru” Karnataka Public School Kalasa – “Best Public School in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka” Addressing the guest and awardees at the Summit Event P. K. Choudhary, President, Asia Today Research & Media said that “Our idea is to establish the award as recognition of a significant contribution to institution building processes illustrious career, a role model management academic who is well respected among the community of students, researchers, faculty and practitioners. The winners have exemplified Education Provider amongst their peers in respective industries and regions.'' About Asia Today Research and Media Asia Today Research and Media is a dynamic global media and analytical company providing research, analysis and rating services. We have been providing state-of-the-art market research, rating and analysis for organizations of all sizes. To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Asia Education Summit & Awards 2022 was inaugurated by Shri Thawarchand Gehlot (Hon’ble Governor of Karnataka) PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)