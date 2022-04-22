Bihar to step up process for bringing transgenders under govt schemes

The Bihar government has intensified the process of counting transgender people in the state to bring them under social security schemes, an official said on Friday.

The COVID-19 pandemic had slowed down the process and only 20-25 transgender people were issued identity cards in the last two years, Social Welfare Department Director Raj Kumar said.

“All district authorities have been asked to intensify the survey of counting transgender people in their respective areas and issue them identity cards at the earliest,” Kumar told PTI.

“The term of the welfare board for such people expired in January last year. The state government has also initiated the process of reconstituting the board. Its members include transgender community people to ensure their recognition and empowerment,” Kumar said.

There is a provision of the state government for forming Self Help Groups by transgender people through which they can get bank loans to start livelihood activities and district administrations have been asked to implement the scheme, he said.

“The state government also wants to provide them education and vocational training to prepare them for respectable regular employment. It will also give them the opportunity to enhance their socio-economic status,'' he said. Separate public toilets will be made for them, Kumar said. ''The government is trying to provide them an atmosphere where they will feel protected and live a respectful life like any other citizen in the country,'' the official said.

Some of them will be also engaged in popularising the state government's women and child welfare schemes, he said.

