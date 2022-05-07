Left Menu

IIT-M, Power Grid Corporation launch scholarship program

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), has partnered with Power Grid Corporation of India to provide scholarships to economically weaker students to pursue their education, the institute said on Saturday.

Power Grid Corporation of India under its corporate social responsibility has donated Rs 10.5 crore making it as the single largest funding received by IIT-Madras for scholarships.

This one-of-its-kind scholarship program would carry special focus on women students from economically weaker sections with an aim to encourage women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, a press release said.

IIT-Madras Director professor V Kamakoti said, ''Initiatives like the B Sc degree program and scholarships for deserving students have made IIT-Madras more accessible for everyone.'' ''The institute records its sincere thanks to Power Grid Corporation of India. IIT-Madras is also planning to expand such scholarships to all technical institutions across the country,'' he said.

The Power Grid Endowment Scholarship fund has been created to provide scholarships to B Tech students from economically weaker sections on a merit basis.

IIT-Madras Dean (Alumni and Corporate Relations) professor Mahesh Panchagnula exchanged documents with Power Grid Corporation of India Director (personnel) V K Singh in the presence of Kamakoti, marking the occasion.

''Due to increasing educational costs, students need financial assistance more than ever. Our scholarship scheme demonstrates PowerGrid's commitment to education and to future of upcoming generations,'' Singh said.

The scholarship program helps in amplifying the principle of IIT-Madras, of being an inclusive institute, for students from all economic sections, the release said.

