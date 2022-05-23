Left Menu

DSEU to decide on giving weightage to CUET scores for UG admissions from next year

Updated: 23-05-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 19:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@dseu_official)
  India
  • India

Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University on Monday said it will look at giving a ''certain'' weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores for admission to undergraduate courses from the next academic year.

Established in 2020, DSEU did not adopt the CUET this academic year and is admitting students on the basis of a profiling test called PEG.

Speaking to PTI, DSEU Vice-Chancellor Neharika Vohra said the university will not be admitting students to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses through the CUET this academic year.

''This year, we are not going to adopt the CUET because it is late for us. The admission process (for UG courses) has already started. We will look at giving a certain weightage to the CUET in addition to everything else next year,'' she said.

However, the university is yet to decide how much weightage will be given to CUET scores.

The last date for registering for the CUET was May 22.

On admitting students to PG courses through the CUET, Vohra said, ''On CUET PG, we will take a policy decision next year.'' In March, the University Grants Commission (UGC) announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to UG courses in the country's 45 central universities. The universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

Later, the UGC wrote to education ministers of all the states and union territories urging them to get public-funded universities on board for adopting the CUET for UG admissions.

Last week, the UGC also introduced the CUET for PG courses from this year.

DSEU is recognised as a state university by the UGC.

DSEU was established by the Delhi government to equip students with world-class skill education to enable access to aspirational jobs and inculcate an entrepreneurial mindset and entrepreneurship, according to the university website.

