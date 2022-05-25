Left Menu

Media professional loses Rs 50,000 in email fraud

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-05-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 19:44 IST
Media professional loses Rs 50,000 in email fraud
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 24 year-old female media professional has been duped of nearly Rs 50,000 by a cyber fraudster who sent her emails from a fake ID using her senior's name and asked her to transfer the amount in her bank account, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to the Vakola police station official, the victim works in a private media house.

Last week, the media professional received messages from her senior's email ID asking her to deposit Rs 50,000 in her bank account on an urgent basis, the official said.

Without cross-checking, the woman first transferred Rs 25,000 and then another Rs 24,700 (total Rs 49,700) online in the bank account mentioned in the emails, he said.

After transferring the amount, the victim enquired with her senior and was shocked to know that the latter had not asked for any financial help as mentioned in the emails, the official said.

Based on a complaint, the police in suburban Vakola registered an FIR on Tuesday against an unidentified person under the IPC section 420 (cheating) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said, adding further investigation was underway.

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022