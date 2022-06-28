Arjun Munda launches 2nd phase of programme to upskill tribal youth
Union minister Arjun Munda on Tuesday launched the second phase of Going Online As Leaders (GOAL) programme, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Meta (FaceBook) to digitally upskill 10 lakh youth by promoting entrepreneurship amongst tribal communities of the country. Through this programme, identified GOAL participants will have access to Meta Business Coach -- a WhatsApp based learning bot -- that will give the participants an opportunity to learn skills on how to build and grow their business using Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. To empower the participants to play an active role in the digital economy, the programme will also include Facebook Live sessions in nine languages by master trainers on topics like anti-scamming education, staying safe online, how to combat misinformation and being a good digital citizen. The first phase of GOAL included inspiring, connecting and upskilling tribal youth from across the country, some of whom created businesses that are now scaling nationally. PTI GVS SRY
